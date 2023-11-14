Two arrested in killing of St. Jude researcher in Downtown Memphis

Two individuals were arrested on charges of first degree murder in the killing of a researcher for St. Jude, Alexander Bulakhov.

The shooting happened in Downtown Memphis on Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Tennessee Street. Bulakhov, 32, was found shot and rushed to Regional One Health, but died from the injuries shortly after.

At the scene of the shooting, police said, the suspects quickly took off in a white Toyota Camry. The same car was seen by police Monday afternoon, and the investigation took the officers to the area of Whitney Avenue and Steele Street.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued member of the St. Jude community," St. Jude said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Alexander’s family and we are working to support them during this difficult time."

Marious Ward, 23, and Brandy Rucker, 22, were then located and arrested in connection with Bulakhov's death.

Ward and Rucker were also charged with a slew of crimes related to the shooting, including especially aggravated robbery, first degree murder in perpetration of an aggravated robbery, criminal attempt first degree murder, criminal attempt aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to Bulakhov's LinkedIn profile he was a postdoctoral research assistant with St. Jude, working in the structural biology department. He earned his master's degree in chemistry and enzymology from Moscow State University in Russia in 2013 and was a genetic engineer in Russia until 2018.

In late 2018, according to his LinkedIn, he came to the U.S. and began working as a postdoctoral researcher at State University of New York's Downstate Health Sciences Center in Brooklyn, New York. He came to Memphis to work for St. Jude in July.

Bulakhov's killing comes during the late parts of a year that has been on pace to become the worst year for crime since the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began collecting and publicly releasing data in 1995.

The number of homicides in Memphis city limits has far outpaced previous years through the end of September, with 269 reported by the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission. That outpaces the previous record-setting year, 2021, by 63 homicides — and is a 32% increase when accounting for population changes.

Ward and Rucker also face robbery charges and those follow a year-long increase in a category that has seen a 20% increase through the first nine months of 2023 compared to 2022. It is a 42% increase from the same time period in 2021.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 2 arrested after Memphis shooting of St. Jude's Alexander Bulakhov