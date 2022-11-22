Two arrested in L-C Valley for allegedly having around 1,000 fentanyl pills

Nov. 22—After a yearlong investigation, two Lewiston residents were arrested for trafficking fentanyl pills in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after law enforcement allegedly found approximately 1,000 pills.

Joshua E. Hescock, 33, of Lewiston, and Kimberlee A. Perrigo, 39, of Lewiston, were arrested Sunday and both charged with felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.

A year ago, detectives received information that Hescock and Perrigo were allegedly selling significant quantities of fentanyl pills from Spokane to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to the news releases.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at a traffic stop Oct. 20, officers used a K9 unit on Perrigo's Toyota Corolla and found fentanyl pills. Detectives then received a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on the Toyota. For two weeks, detectives watched the car often travel 40 miles to 70 miles a day in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to multiple residences and allegedly contacting people in parking lots.

According to the probable cause, Hescock and Perrigo were living at the El Rancho Motel and would allegedly go to a storage unit in Clarkston before "making their rounds" in the valley. Detectives "wondered if they were keeping their drugs in the storage unit instead of inside their motel room due to Hescock being on probation and subject to search." During the investigation, detectives allegedly saw Hescock go into the storage unit before returning to the motel room.

On Nov. 12, the vehicle left the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to Spokane and stayed in Spokane for two hours before returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. They took secondary highways, "which is a common tactic by drug traffickers as they know these highways are patrolled less by law enforcement," according to the probable cause.

Then on Sunday, the vehicle went to Spokane again and Lewiston police working with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force decided to conclude their investigation by contacting Hescock and Perrigo after they returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. At 9:40 p.m., the two returned to Clarkston from Spokane and went to the storage unit. Later, the vehicle drove into Lewiston and was stopped at the parking lot of Owl Southway Pharmacy on the 1600 block of Eighth Street, according to the probable cause.

A K9 from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office was used on the vehicle and Hescock and Perrigo were detained. Detectives located marijuana, paraphernalia and 97 fentanyl pills during the search. The fentanyl pills were found on Perrigo and she allegedly told officers that Hescock handed her the pills to hide, according to the news releases.

The quantity and the packaging of the pills allegedly found on Perrigo indicate they were being sold. The pills later tested positive for fentanyl, according to the probable cause.

The search warrant at the storage unit, which was in both Perrigo's and Hescock's name, was also conducted by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and officers allegedly found 1,000 fentanyl pills, according to the probable cause and news releases.

Hescock and Perrigo were taken into custody to the Nez Perce County Jail.

"We don't know how many lives may have been saved yesterday by the hard work of our local detectives and officers. But I do know, 1,000 fentanyl pills had the potential of killing people in our community," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a statement. "For that, I thank our police officers who are on the front line of the fentanyl fight. Drug dealers who are profiting on the lives of people addicted to drugs need to be aware it's only a matter of time before you'll get caught."

Hescock and Perrigo both appeared Monday via Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans on the charges.

Hescock also has a persistent violator enhancement because of six felony convictions including aggravated battery, burglary, grand theft and malicious injury to property, as well as two failures to appear, most recently in 2018, and is currently on parole, according to court documents.

Evans issued a $100,000 bond for Hescock at the request of the prosecutor's office because of the charges, including the amount of fentanyl pills, and the risk to the community.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office requested a $40,000 bond for Perrigo, which was also granted by Evans, according to court documents. Evans asked why Perrigo's bond was lower than Hescock's because they are co-defendant's in the same case. Deputy Prosecutor Nathan Rupp said that Perrigo doesn't have the same criminal history as Hescock. She has a few misdemeanor charges and a pending felony charge for possession of fentanyl and her last failure to appear was in 2001. However, because of the safety risk to the community the prosecutor's office requested the $40,000 bond.

Payton Lawrence acted as Perrigo's defense attorney for the initial appearance and requested Perrigo to be released on her own recognizance or for a reasonable bail. Evans determined that given the charges and her history, $40,000 was a reasonable bail.

Hescock faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the charges, including the persistent violator enhancement, and/or a $25,000 fine. Perrigo also faces a maximum of life in prison and/or $25,000 for the felony charges. She also has two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, which have a maximum of one year in jail.

Evans appointed defense attorney Rick Cuddihy as public defender for Hescock. The law office of Magyar and Rauch will be representing Perrigo as public defender.

A status conference in both cases was set for Nov. 28.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.