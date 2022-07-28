Two arrested as Lake County Sheriff's Office wraps up undercover drug operation

ASTATULA — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has concluded a year-long undercover drug operation targeting a local Astatula man and woman who have been dealing narcotics in Lake County.

According to a press release from LCSO, the investigation resulted in the seizure of two pounds of Fentanyl, eight pounds of cocaine, $218,000 in cash, seven firearms, two vehicles, and numerous charges related to drug trafficking. Two were arrested, and charged with a slew of drug crimes.

These seizures and arrests were a follow-up to the LCSO's "Operation Sneak a Peek" drug bust, when the agency found a record amount of Fentanyl last month.

'Wild Bill' gets his wish: Judge sentences Roberts to death for murder of his girlfriend

More in crime news: The officer-involved shooting in Mount Dora is under investigation. What exactly does that entail?

Photos: Officers recover explosive devices, materials from Eustis man's home

Lake County Sheriff's Office has concluded a year-long undercover drug operation resulting in the seizure of two pounds of Fentanyl, eight pounds of cocaine, $218,000 in cash, seven firearms, and two vehicles.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the City/County Investigative Bureau, and Homeland Security Investigations worked together investigating 44-year-old Eugene Isom from Astatula.

The investigation first began over a year ago when detectives received tips from several different sources about Isom dealing narcotics throughout the county.

Detectives obtained tips through WeTip, citizen complaints and intelligence reports, according to an LSCO press release.

On July 27, detectives and the LCSO SWAT Team searched Isom's home in Astatula. During their search, they found everything needed for large-scale drug distribution.

Detectives found approximately one pound of crack cocaine, two pounds of Fentanyl, eight pounds of cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine and 25 Tramadol pills. They also seized approximately $218,000, seven firearms and two vehicles. Packing material, presses, digital scales and other related paraphernalia items were collected.

Story continues

Isom has since been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams, Trafficking in Cocaine Over 400 Grams, Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams, Trafficking in Fentanyl Over 28 grams, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Controlled Substance (Tramadol), and Possession of Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine).

Forty-two-year-old Marie Richardson from Astatula was also arrested and charged with involvement in drug-related activities.

Richardson has been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (Tramadol), Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams, Trafficking in Cocaine Over 400 Grams, Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams, Trafficking in Fentanyl Over 28 Grams, and Possession of Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine).

Both of their total bonds are over $400,000, according to a LSCO press release.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake Sheriff's Office wraps up drug investigation with 2 more arrests