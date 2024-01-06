Two arrested in Las Vegas homeless encampment shooting that killed 2

Two people have been arrested on murder and other charges in connection with a December shooting at a Las Vegas homeless encampment that left two people dead and three injured, police said Friday.

A motive in the deadly Dec. 1 shooting at an intersection near the east Las Vegas neighborhood was not spelled out in a police news release.

Cristobal Perez, 31, and Kylee Au Young, 21, were arrested on Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police work at the scene of a shooting (KSNV)

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the shooting was a “targeted attack” after Perez got into a dispute with a relative in the area, NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported. More details were not released, according to the station.

Perez was booked on two counts of open murder and three counts of attempted murder, police said. Au Young was booked on two counts of open murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Online court records did not show an attorney for Perez or Au Young.

Investigators still want anyone with information to contact the police department, it said in a statement.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com