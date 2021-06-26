Two arrested in Lemoore gun bust

Jun. 25—Two men are in jail after a weapons bust in Kings County.

On Friday morning, a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of Olympic Ave. in the City of Lemoore. The search warrant was executed by members of the Central Valley Regional SWAT Team and the search of the residence was performed with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kings County District Attorneys Office.

The search warrant was the result of a joint investigation between the Lemoore Police Department and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force. Two subjects were arrested as a result of the investigation. The first subject was identified as 20 year old Tommy Chavez. Chavez was arrested and transported to Kings County Jail for violation of brandishing a firearm in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, participation in a criminal street gang and committing a felony while out on bail.

The second person arrested was 24 year old Angel Arias of Lemoore. Arias was transported to Kings County Jail for a parole violation and criminal threats against arresting officers.