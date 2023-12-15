Two arrested, linked to $300K of Bay Area burglaries

(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested two people linked to Bay Area burglaries that totaled at least $300,000 in estimated losses, police said on Thursday. The suspects were identified as Daemori Hunt, 20, of Moreno Valley and Dametrius Batchelor, 23, of Riverside.

On Dec. 6, three residential burglaries were reported in the Evergreen and Silver Creek neighborhoods of San Jose.

After a burglary on the 3000 block of King Estates, SJPD burglary suppression officers saw a car believed to be involved in the earlier burglaries. The officers attempted to stop the car near Fontanoso Way, and the suspects abandoned the car and fled.

With the help of an SJPD helicopter, the suspects were located in heavy brush. They were detained without incident.

SJPD recovered cash, jewelry and high-end purses from the suspects’ car.

Detectives took the case over and linked the suspects to other residential burglaries in San Jose and the broader Bay Area, the estimated value of which is believed to exceed $300,000.

