Two arrested linked to Marco Island mail thefts, police say; more charges possible

A Monday tip led to Marco Island police to the arrest of two people and a discovery linked to a string of thefts.

Police received complaints of mail thefts occurring throughout the city. A residential camera helped identify a suspect vehicle.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description, arresting two suspects, both from Homestead, identified as Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez, 24, and Lisandra Herrera de la Cruz, 20.

Complaint filed: Lawsuit filed against business of Naples physician accused of sexual assault later found dead

Juveniles arrested: Three teens arrested in connection with Monday shooting in Golden Gate, CCSO says

Inside the vehicle, the officer saw hundreds of mail articles with Marco Island addresses.

Additionally, he reported a loaded handgun, easily accessible by the occupants, as well as marijuana.

Their charges include carrying a concealed firearm without a permit; marijuana possession of less than 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; petty theft more than $100 and less than $750; possession of personal identification of another person.

Police said additional charges are pending. Both suspects were taken to Naples Jail Center.

Both are next due in court Jan. 3.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Homestead pair arrested in connection to Marco Island mail thefts