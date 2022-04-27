Two arrested for living in Clark County home without permission

Apr. 26—CHARLESTOWN — The Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested two people for allegedly living in someone else's home without permission.

Officials said deputies were called to Marion Martin Road on Saturday morning where they found Erika Kovalevska and Samantha Perez inside a vacant home that they didn't have permission to live in.

According to the sheriff's department, Kovalevska told officers that she'd been canvassing the area and noticed this home was vacant, so she came in and began cleaning to prepare to move in.

She told officers she didn't know who owned it, but she was "preparing to be a lawyer" and knew "squatter's rights" so wanted to live in the home.

Perez said she was invited to live in the home by Kovalevska and the pair were smoking methamphetamine in the home.

Officers said they found meth in the home and a glass pipe. The legal property owner told officers he didn't give anyone permission to live in the residence.

Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, was charged with two felonies, residential entry and possession of methamphetamine. Perez, 42, of Charlestown, is facing two felonies for possession of methamphetamine and residential entry.

They are both being held at the Clark County jail.