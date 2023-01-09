Two arrested after man, 43, dies in shooting in north Wichita, police say

Wichita police have arrested two men in connection with shooting Thursday in north Wichita that left one person dead.

The man who died in the shooting was identified as 43-year-old Mareo Dupree of Wichita, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

The two Wichita men arrested were 47-year-old Jamar White on suspicion of first-degree murder and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell on suspicion of aggravated battery, Ditch said.

The shooting was reported around 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of north Piatt. Officers arrived at a house and found Dupree who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, Ditch added.

While officers were tending to the incident at Piatt, White walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police news release.

Police learned that there had been a dispute over a drug debt between White and the people inside the home, Ditch said. Dupree and Mitchell were inside the home but it is unknown if they were involved in the debt.

White reportedly drove past the home multiple times and shot at it, police said in a news release. Sometime later Mitchell and White shot at each in the area, and several homes were struck by gunfire, Ditch added.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show White was previously convicted on charges of drug possession in 2005 and Mitchell was previously convicted on charges of eluding law enforcement in 2016.