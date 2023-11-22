Two arrested after man dies in stabbing in Bootle

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed, police have said.

Merseyside Police said the 44-year-old was found at an address on Church Walk, Bootle, at about 07:45 GMT.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, the force said.

Appealing for information, a force representative said a man and a woman, aged 42 and 43, were being held and a post-mortem examination was due to take place to establish the cause of death.

Det Ch Insp Ben Dyer said what had happened was "tragic" and an investigation was "in the early stages".

He asked anyone who was in the Church Walk area between 07:00 and 08:00 to get in touch and to check dashcam or CCTV footage "just in case they have captured something".

"It is vital that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation," he added.

