Two arrested after man found dead in tractor-trailer container near Lake Wylie, SC

Cailyn Derickson
·1 min read

Officers have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man near Lake Wylie last week in York County.

York County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Thursday charged Derek Jason Brown, 30, and Michael Eugene Davis, 47, with murdering Steven Kyle Faris, officials said in a press release Sunday. Both men, who are from Clover, were also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release said.

Officers found Faris dead early Thursday at 7100 Twin Streams Lane in Clover, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast. Faris would have turned 36 on Friday, Gast said.

Faris had been shot in a tractor-trailer container on the Twin Streams Lane property, the release said. Officers believe the shooting occurred after an argument between those involved, the release said.

Man found dead in York County homicide near Lake Wylie, coroner says

Detectives arrested Brown during a traffic stop in Clover on Thursday. Later that day, detectives found and arrested Davis at a hotel in York, the release said.

Brown and Davis are being held at the York County Detention Center without bond, and additional charges may be pending, the release said.

Check back for updates.

