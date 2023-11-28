Two arrested after man was robbed of jewelry at gunpoint in south Sacramento, police say

Two men accused of robbing another person at gunpoint in a residential neighborhood in early November, allegedly stealing jewelry and personal items, were later arrested by Sacramento Police Department officers and found with nearly $9,000 and guns, police said Monday.

A man was robbed along Rexleigh Court in Sacramento’s Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood earlier this month, police wrote in a social media post. The investigation led police to arrest two men from Elk Grove — one of whom was being held with no bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail and another who wasn’t in custody as of Monday.

Police declined to say what personal items were allegedly stolen.

Officers executed a search warrant at residences for both suspects and their vehicles, the social media post said. They found $8,850, an AK-style pistol with a 20-round magazine, four empty magazines and another handgun, police said.

Basil Husein, who’s in custody after being booked into jail Nov. 9, faces felony charges of robbery, having marijuana or hashish for sale and being prohibited from owning firearms. Court records show Husein, 28, was arraigned Nov. 13 and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail review hearing.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Sam Alnassiri, is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4 for a bail review hearing and a settlement conference. It’s unclear what charges he faces in connection with the robbery, but court records show he was arraigned Nov. 13.