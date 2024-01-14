Two arrested after man seriously injured in Birmingham collision

West Midlands Police are asking for dashcam footage

Two men have been arrested after a collision which left a pedestrian with "life-threatening injuries".

The man in his 40s was hit at the junction of Belgrave Middleway and Highgate Road in Birmingham at around 18:30 GMT on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said the vehicle involved fled the scene but was spotted a short time later.

The men, aged 39 and 27 have been questioned on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The pedestrian remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition and the police want to talk to other people using the road at the time of the incident.

