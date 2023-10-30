Two arrested after man stabbed

Two men, aged 48 and 40, were arrested at the scene

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Tunbridge Wells.

The man in his 20s was found by police with an injury consistent with a stab wound in London Road, Southborough, at about 23:40 GMT on Sunday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in London where he remains in a serious but stable condition, Kent Police said.

Two men, aged 48 and 40, were arrested at the scene and remain in police custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the serious assault, which happened near to the junction with Pennington Road.

