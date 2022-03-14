Two arrested in man’s stabbing death in North Texas in attempted robbery gone wrong

Two men are accused of killing a man during an attempt to steal his truck in Johnson County, according to media reports.

Tyler Waldrop, 22, was found dead inside his camper at about 7 a.m. March 4 after a friend went to check on him in the 1400 block of County Road 904 in Joshua, KXAS-TV reported. He had been stabbed multiple times and had blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At the time, investigators described it as a “violent murder,” WFAA-TV reported. Investigators believe Waldrop died either late March 3 or early March 4.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested arrested Tommy Joe Krumm, 22, of Burleson, and Mark Allen Groom, 22, of Joshua, in connection to Waldrop’s death, WFAA reported. Both men were in the Johnson County Jail with bails set at $1 million each. They face charges of first-degree murder, WFAA reported.

The men were trying to steal Waldrop’s truck, the Cleburne Times reported, when the robbery went wrong and ended in Waldrop’s death.