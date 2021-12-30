MORGAN COUNTY — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals in connection to the homicide of Alexander Jackson in September 2019, according to a press release from Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers.

Jackson’s body was found along Mann Road in northern Morgan County on Sept. 13, 2019.

On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office released the names of Justin M. Blake, 19, of Indianapolis and Britney D. Overton, 26, of Indianapolis.

Both were arrested after warrants for murder were issued by Morgan County Superior Court 1.

“Both Blake and Overton have been taken into custody without incident in the Indianapolis area with assistance from the United States Marshal’s Office and deputies with the Marion and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office,” the release states.

Both Overton and Blake have been preliminarily charged with murder.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Two arrested in Mann Road homicide