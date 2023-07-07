Two arrested in McDowell County drug delivery death

Jul. 7—WELCH — Two McDowell County residents are facing multiple charges including drug delivery resulting in death relating to the death of a man in the Jolo area.

Jaclyn JoAnn Kersey, 43, of Bradshaw have been charged with drug delivery causing death, maintaining a dwelling for sale/use of drugs and felony conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy B. Cline of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Kersey was arrested along with Adam Hagerman, 46, also of Bradshaw, according to the criminal complaint. Hagerman has been charged with drug delivery causing death, maintaining a dwelling for sale/use of drugs, felony conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance.

In West Virginia, drug delivery resulting in death has a possible term of three to 15 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

The case began June 26 when Deputy Cline responded to a 911 call about an overdose death in the Jolo area. The victim was identified as Rocky Vance, according to the criminal complaint.

"This deputy collected multiple pills that the family found around the bed," Cline said on the criminal complaint.

Cline spoke with the victim's family and was told that Hagerman "often sells to the victim and that they saw Adams's truck in the early morning on the 26th. The family showed this deputy the victim's phone and that the victim received a message from Jackie Kersey, who lives with Adam Hagerman, on Facebook Messenger.

Cline swore to a search warrant that same day and executed at Hagerman and Kersey's home, according to the complaint.

"This deputy found multiple pills in various forms at said residence and has reason to believe the defendants Adam Hagerman and Jackie Kersey sold pills to the victim Rocky Vance causing his death," Cline said in the complaint.

Hagerman is facing additional charges after allegedly attempting to escape July 2 from the McDowell County Holding Unit in Welch, according to a criminal complaint filed by K9 Deputy D.T. Martin with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. The charges include escape, assault on an officer, fingerprint refusal, obstructing an officer and fleeing on foot.

Hagerman fled when inmates were allowed to exit their cell to use the phone, Deputy Martin said.

"This deputy found that the defendant fled through the facility on foot in an attempt to escape," Martin stated in his report. "This deputy found that while fleeing through the facility the defendant came upon Correctional Officer Farmer who attempted to control him."

Deputy Martin said that Hagerman "assaulted and battered" the correctional officer and continued to flee, then came upon a door leading to the recreational yard, "therefore exiting the facility." Correctional officers pursued him into the yard "where he obstructed them by holding onto the fencing and refusing to be handcuffed."

Hagerman was arrested and taken to the sheriff's office for processing.

"It should be additionally noted that while at the McDowell County Sheriff's Office the defendant continued with an escape attempt by attempting to break free from handcuffs," Deputy Martin said in the report.

Kersey is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $250,000 cash or surety bond. Hagerman is also being held at the regional jail on a $250,000 cash or surety bond with an additional $30,000 bond on the escape charges.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

