Two arrested after Merced County deputies find suspected narcotics in stolen vehicle

Deputies arrested two people in Merced County this week after they were found with suspected narcotics inside a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

At around 2 a.m. Monday, a Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Arco gas station in the 1900 block of North Buhach Road in Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies said the vehicle, a white 1999 Honda Civic, appeared to have been painted to cover up the vehicle’s original color, which is believed to have been green.

Deputies watched the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop a short time later. According to Allen, the vehicle did not have a rear license plate and deputies discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Merced in November.

During the investigation, the deputies searched the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamine, according to Allen.

The vehicle’s occupants, identified as 42-year-old Dean McCoy and 37-year-old Melissa Medeiros, both of Atwater, were taken into custody. McCoy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and an infraction, according to Allen.

Mederios was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.