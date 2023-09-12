Two arrested after Mercer County child overdoses on fentanyl

Sep. 12—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man and woman are facing felony charges after an 8-month-old infant overdosed on Fentanyl.

Justin Ray Funk, 40, and Aspen L. Funk, 24, both of Princeton have been charged with child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of child neglect creating risk of bodily injury, according to criminal complaints filed by Senior Trooper H.E. Ingraham with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

The case began Sunday when Trooper Ingraham was dispatched to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital about a 8-month-old infant that had overdosed on Fentanyl, according to the criminal complaints.

Ingraham said he spoke with the charge nurse who informed him that the infant had been brought in with "seizures," but was found to have tested positive for Fentanyl and was suffering an overdose.

"This Trooper was further informed that Naloxone had been administered and was successful in reversing the effects of the Fentanyl ingestion," he said.

The infant was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Carilion Hospital in Roanoke, Va. Ingraham said Tuesday he was told that the infant was off a ventilator and appeared to be recovering.

Troopers with the Princeton detachment spoke with the father, Justin Funk and the mother, Aspen Funk. Both were placed under arrest and taken to the detachment for processing and questioning, Ingraham said.

"It should be noted that there were three children in the residence with ages of 8 months, 5 years and 8 years old," he stated. Child Protect Services will be conducting an investigation.

After being read her Miranda rights and agreeing to speak, Aspen Funk was interviewed by Ingraham, according to the criminal complaints.

"Aspen Funk stated that Justin Funk physically abused her on multiple occasions. Ms. Funk also stated that Justin Funk lived in the residence and was a habitual user of Fentanyl," Ingraham said.

Justin Funk was also interviewed after being read his Miranda rights and agreeing to speak.

"During the interview, Justin Funk stated that he didn't live at the residence, and was unsure how Fentanyl could have entered the residence," Ingraham said.

After being processed, Justin Funk was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment and Aspen Funk was transported to the Bluefield Jail to await arraignment.

Child abuse resulting in injury has a possible sentence of one to 10 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.