Two arrested on meth-dealing charges after Muncie traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie residents were arrested on meth-dealing charges after a traffic stop on the city's southeast side.

Taylor Renee Ball, 22, continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $68,500 bond, preliminarily charged with dealing in meth, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Delaware County sheriff's deputies said Ball was the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was stopped early Thursday on East 29th Street near the interchange with the Muncie Bypass.

Investigators said after a Muncie police K-9 indicated there were controlled substances in the vehicle, they found a large quantity of meth, along with what was reported to be cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the vehicle, Phillip Todd Besser, 59, was also taken into custody, preliminarily charged with dealing in meth, dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. He was released from the jail after posting a $75,500 bond.

Besser — listed in court documents at addresses in both Muncie and Albion, in northern Indiana's Noble County — was carrying $955 in cash. Besser declined to be interviewed by deputies, but did say he had no association with any controlled substances found in the pickup truck.

His record includes convictions for dealing in meth, possession of cocaine (three times), possession of paraphernalia (twice), receiving stolen property, forgery and theft.

At the time of her most recent arrest, Ball was already scheduled to stand trial, on Oct. 9 in Delaware Circuit Court 1, on four charges filed against her in March 2022 — possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and passing a school bus when its arm signal was extended.

