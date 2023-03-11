Two arrested after meth trafficking investigation in Gainesville

Mar. 10—Two people from Gainesville were charged with methamphetamine trafficking after authorities found more than $25,000 of the drug from their Gainesville residence and their car, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit searched a home Feb. 23 on Sherry Lane in Gainesville.

Investigators seized 340 grams of meth from the home and the suspects' car.

Leandro Morales, 41, was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, while Amelia Villa, 41, was charged with one count of meth trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit meth trafficking.

Both were booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.

No further information was provided by the Sheriff's Office.

Morales and Villa both requested a public defender.