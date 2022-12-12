Two arrested after migrants robbed outside El Paso Greyhound bus station

Two robbery suspects accused of mugging migrants were arrested when they were surrounded by another group of migrants until El Paso police arrived, officials said.

Guillermo Hernandez, 49, of Las Cruces, and Jaime Ramon Guerrero, 27, of Juárez, are accused of robbing a group of migrants waiting for a bus Sunday outside the Greyhound bus station in Downtown El Paso, police said Monday.

Guillermo Hernandez is accused of robbing a group of migrants outside the Greyhound bus station in Downtown El Paso on Sunday.

Four male migrants were approached by Hernandez and Guerrero, who allegedly demanded some of their property. One of the migrants was slapped in the face and when he hunched down to protect himself was kicked in the head and face, police stated in a news release.

Hernandez and Guerrero allegedly stole the migrants' cellphones and left, police said. But another group of migrants, who saw the robbery, found the pair about two blocks away and surrounded them until the arrival of police, officials said.

Hernandez was arrested on four counts of robbery and is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a $125,000 bond, according to a jail log.

Guerrero was arrested on assault and robbery charges and was booked under a $60,000 bond.

The robbery occurred as El Paso is experiencing a large influx of undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers. The migrants are generally processed and, if they qualify, are released before moving on to their destination cities.

