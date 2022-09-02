Two arrested at Modesto ATM following statewide sting investigation of EBT fraud

Two men were arrested with skimming devices at a Modesto ATM Thursday morning as part of a statewide sting by Bank of America.

Modesto Police Detective Conner Jones said Bank of America for over two years has dealt with fraud involving Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. The cards have magnetic stripes rather than chips, making it easier to steal their data using skimming devices, Jones said.

Modesto Police spokesperson Sharon Bear said the suspects dress in vests and hard hats to appear as if they are fixing the machines. They they insert ultra-thin skimming devices into the card slot and affix tiny pinhole cameras near the keypad to record people as they enter their pin numbers, she said. The stolen information is then used to create fraudulent cards, which are then used to withdraw funds from the accounts.

“They take as much as they can get when they withdraw,” Bear said. “Sometimes it’s everything in the account and sometimes they aren’t able to access the entire balance.”

Benefits are deposited into accounts at midnight the first of each month, which is usually when the suspects go to collect the skimmers and camera.

At 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the Modesto suspects were allegedly caught in the act at the Bank of America at 3416 McHenry Ave.

Modesto Police detectives, alerted by Bank of America, responded to the bank and arrested the suspects.

“During the contact they found numerous fraudulent cards and over $19,000 in cash,” Bear said.

Detectives then wrote a search warrant for the motel where the suspects were staying and found numerous ATM skimming devices, material to make skimming devices, 100 fraudulent cards, cameras and a loaded firearm, Bear said.

Ioan Radu, 33, and Gianluca Ferrer, 36, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, credit card fraud and conspiracy

Bear said they are believed to be from out of the county but they also have addresses associated with them in Los Angeles. Booking records show Radu was born in Romania and Ferrer was born in Italy.

Jones said the suspects had only been in the Modesto area for a few days and no local victims have been identified.

In May, police in Tulare County received reports from dozens of people who discovered funds from their EBT accounts had been withdrawn in the Modesto area, according to ABC 30.

There have also been multiple reports this year of skimming devices found at Bank of America ATMs in Fresno county including eight at a branch in Clovis.

A representative from Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim is encouraged to call their local police department.