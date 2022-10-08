Two arrested after more than 20 pounds of meth found in North Dakota traffic stop

Oct. 8—GRAND FORKS — Two Chicago residents were arrested on multiple drug charges after more than 20 pounds of meth was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week near Thompson.

Julian Madrigal, 30, and 26-year- old Alexa Martinez, both from Chicago, were arrested and charged federally with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as possession with intent to distribute meth (500 grams or more).

The two were arrested after a traffic stop made by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

An NDHP release said a state trooper made a routine traffic stop on a 2017 Nissan Altima on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Thompson.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the vehicle," the release said. "A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 22.6 (pounds) of methamphetamine concealed inside the spare tire."

The NDHP was assisted by Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force along with the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office. The NDHP said the estimated street value of the drugs is $850,000.