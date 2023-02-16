Two arrested on multiple drug-related charges

Feb. 16—Two Pulaski County residents were arrested on drug-related charges following a Wednesday traffic stop and pursuit by sheriff's deputies.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when detectives with the Narcotics Division and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance on known drug traffickers. Det. Tan Hudson was clearing the scene of a traffic stop and observed a vehicle pass his location, operated by one of the suspected traffickers.

Hudson pulled out behind the vehicle on Bourne Avenue. The vehicle then drove at a high rate of speed, in an attempt to elude police, according to the sheriff's office, before turning onto Walnut Avenue, Hall Street, and finally Eckstein Street, where Hudson was able to catch up to the vehicle when it came to a dead end.

Hudson removed the occupants of the vehicle, Derrick Lewis Johnson, 35, of Somerset and Samantha Newsome, 27, of Somerset. When Johnson was removed, he threw a container, scattering pills in the driveway of a residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Once other Law Enforcement arrived on scene, a search of the vehicle was conducted where approximately 3.4 grams of Fentanyl, approximately a half-gram of methamphetamine, and 18 Xanax were located, according to the sheriff's office.

Both occupants had outstanding warrants and were arrested on the scene and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was issued for Johnson's residence. Upon searching Johnson's residence, Detectives located approximately 14 grams of Fentanyl, approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine, baggies, and digital scales, according to the sheriff's office.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Fentanyl); First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (2 grams) methamphetamine; Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (<20 D.U.); Second-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); No Registration Plates; Operating on Suspended or Revoked License; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Failure to or Improper Signal; and Reckless Driving.

He was also charges on two Pulaski County District Court Warrants for Failure to Appear and two for Contempt.

Newsome was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Fentanyl); First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (< 2 grams) methamphetamine; and Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess. She was also charged on a Lincoln County Circuit Court warrant for Contempt.

The Pulaski County Narcotics Division was assisted by the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, Lieutenant Richard Smith, Deputy Seth Gover, and the Somerset Police Department.

The case remains under investigation by Det. Tan Hudson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.

Sheriff Bobby Jones asks if anyone have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the sheriff's tip line at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. Those with information can also leave a tip at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.