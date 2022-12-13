Two arrested for murder of Jeffersonville resident

Dec. 12—JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police announced Monday the arrests of two men authorities said were involved in the murder of a woman on Oct. 17.

La'Aundra Owens was killed in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive outside of the Hallmark at Jeffersonville apartment complex. According to police she was killed by gunfire while inside a vehicle.

The two men who police said killed Owens are Le'Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, of Louisville, and Quintez Parr, 26, of Louisville. They are charged with murder and attempted murder.

The motive of the killing was a feud between the shooters and Rufus A. Hodges, according to Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Sgt. Sam Moss. Hodges and Owens were in a romantic relationship. Owens was not involved in the dispute, according to police.

Hodges, a Louisville resident, was also at the scene on Oct. 17 but was able to escape the gunfire, according to police. JPD is searching for Hodges, who has a warrant for his arrest in Clark County.

In addition to murder and attempted murder charges, Osborne and Parr are charged with auto theft, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, all felonies.

Owens was at "the wrong place at the wrong time," said Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh.

"She did not deserve this," Kavanaugh said. "We plan on bringing them (Osborne and Parr) to our community here in Clark County and holding them accountable for their actions."

Osborne and Parr were taken into custody in Louisville on Friday. They are expected to be transferred to Clark County this week.

Hodges has an active arrest warrant issued in Clark County for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level four felony. The warrant is unrelated to the Oct. 17 shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The public is asked to contact Jeffersonville Police with any information on his whereabouts.

The police arrested Osborne and Parr by containing them in one location after Osborne fled police into a Louisville residence, Kavanaugh said. Louisville Metro Police SWAT executed the warrant to arrest the pair. They were able to take them into custody without further incident, according to Kavanaugh.

"It was very crucial to work with Louisville Metro," Moss said. "Due to their resources and officers, we were able to locate these individuals and were successful apprehending them on late Friday evening."

Kavanaugh said police were able to obtain footage from a security camera that captured the shooting. He said that evidence was pivotal in leading to the arrests, though he added "it was very hard to watch."

"There was no regard for human life whatsoever," Kavanaugh said.

He said the two charged with murder have lengthy criminal histories including arrests for violent crimes.

"We have to come to terms and recognize it comes and hits us home here in our community," Kavanaugh said. "This is our second homicide in Jeffersonville this year."