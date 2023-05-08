Two arrested near Crestline in possession of stolen truck

May 8—COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies stopped a truck Thursday afternoon near Crestline that proved to be stolen and arrested two suspects on an array of charges.

A deputy responding to a report of suspicious activity stopped a Ford F-250 truck that had been reported stolen in Arcadia, Kansas, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The driver of the truck ran off, and attempted to make a getaway on a skid through a wheat field before being taken into custody by deputies and Kansas state troopers, the sheriff's office said.

Timothy Clinton, 54, was taken to the Cherokee County Jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property, felony theft, fleeing law enforcement and criminal damage to property. Outstanding warrants issued by Cherokee County and the city of Olathe on charges of failure to appear in court and for processing dangerous drugs also were served on Clinton.

A second suspect taken into custody, Jerome Devore, 40, of Pittsburg, was being held on suspicion of possessing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Devore had outstanding warrants on charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, battery and possession of a controlled substance served on him, the sheriff's office said.

