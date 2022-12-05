Two arrested in Nevada days after man was found dead at Oregon campsite, sheriff says

A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in an Oregon forest, authorities said.

The man was found shot dead on Friday, Dec. 2, in the Tillamook State Forest near the east fork of the Trask River area, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy found his barking dog tied to a tree, officials said. His blue minivan was also missing and there were spent cartridges and a gun at the campsite, authorities said.

Deputies began searching for the two people they believed were involved in the man’s death. Officials said they were known to be living in their car in the same area as the man. Their vehicle was also left behind, authorities said.

The two suspects were found with the man’s minivan on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Nevada, deputies said.

They were arrested in Nevada and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators in Oregon went to Nevada to serve them an arrest warrant on Dec. 5 and work to extradite the two back to the state. In Oregon, they face charges of second-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a firearm and theft.

Tillamook is about 70 miles west of Portland.

