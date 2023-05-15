Two arrested by North Port police in mobile home shooting that injured one

North Port police have arrested a man and woman in connection to a shooting on Cincinnati Street in North Port that happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday May 14, 2023. One man was seriously injured and was recovering on Monday May 15, 2023.

North Port police have arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting Sunday morning that injured one individual, according to a news release sent out by department officials.

William Walker, 41, of Dade City, and Gilliana Eichenlaub, 41, of Zephyrhills, were arrested Sunday. Walker is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, tampering with evidence, drug possession, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Eichenlaub is charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact, according to the news release.

The victim, who has not been identified, is currently recovering, according to the release Monday.

In other North Port news: Two people arrested in North Port home shooting

Conclusion of trial: North Port man found guilty of murder in connection to fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

For subscribers: North Port man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 2020 on trial

When police arrived at a residence on Cincinnati Street on Sunday, they found the victim "bleeding profusely from the mouth," and unable to answer questions, according to a police report. He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A witness said they saw the victim driving a black GMC truck ram through a fence and into an RV trailer parked on the property, the report states. A moment later, Walker exited the RV and allegedly started shooting at the truck with a pistol. The witness told investigators that Eichenlaub also exited the RV before she and Walker got into a white Ford F150 pickup truck and left the scene.

Following Walker and Eichenlaub's departure, the man in the truck entered a residence at the property, the witness told investigators.

Another witness, Sherrie Wooden, told investigators she and the victim had argued earlier in the day over her wanting to help him with his handyman business. Following the argument, Wooden invited Walker to the residence at Cincinnati Street, and he and Eichenlaub arrived shortly after.

Story continues

Wooden told police that the victim returned to the residence in his GMC truck and crashed into the trailer twice, prompting Walker to exit the trailer and begin firing at the truck, striking the victim in the mouth, the report states.

Investigators noted in the report that there were five bullet holes in the black GMC truck and multiple shell casings next to the door of the mobile home. Investigators also observed two separate tire tracks indicating the truck accelerated before crashing into the mobile home.

Sarasota courts: New trial denied for Sarasota man found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm

Officers in the area found the white Ford F150 at a 7-Eleven at 1400 Price Creek Way and arrested Walker and Eichenlaub as they were exiting the convenience store, according to the report.

Officers found a black Sig Sauer p365 in a trashcan in the men's bathroom, which according to the report, Walker had been observed entering earlier.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: North Port police arrest two in connection to mobile home shooting