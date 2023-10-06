Two arrested after Norwich traffic stop

Oct. 6—Two people were arrested Thursday evening following a traffic stop, which led the Norwich Police Department from Norwich to Unadilla.

According to a media release, officers with the Norwich Police Department attempted to stop a person driving a reportedly stolen motorcycle on South Broad Street in the city Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The driver, later identified as Cody Allen McCrady, 31, of Chenango Forks, and passenger, Nichole L. Wiggins, 27, of Greene, did not stop. A pursuit lasted approximately 25 miles until McCrady pulled the motorcycle over in Unadilla.

"My officers used the latest emergency vehicle operation tactics, and they were able to follow these two subjects, and eventually take them into custody," Chief Reuben J. Roach said in the release. Those tactics include having the "officers trail the vehicle within appropriate speed-ranges, and use extra precautions to avoid any undue harm to the uninvolved. Sometimes this includes calling off the vehicle pursuit."

According to the release, the Yamaha R6 motorcycle was reported stolen from Manlius, and had a license plate stolen out of Johnson City. Both subjects were also reported to have been in possession of a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

McCrady was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Wiggins was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Wiggins was released to appear in Norwich City Court at a later date, while McCrady was held pending arraignment in Norwich City Court.