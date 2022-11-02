Two arrested, one dead after car chase and standoff in Knoxville Dollar General

Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

Two people were arrested and one died by suicide after a vehicle chase turned into a lengthy standoff Tuesday afternoon, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

Two 19-year-olds were arrested after the chase. A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a 20-year-old man was found dead after the standoff. The sheriff's office said he died by suicide.

The events that led to the standoff at a Dollar General store in the Heiskell neighborhood began a little after 2:30 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy saw a car speeding on Callahan Road, which was clocked at about 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, court records state.

The driver refused to stop and drove recklessly on Clinton Highway and Central Avenue Pike, police wrote in court records. After a car crashed into the fleeing driver's car, a police helicopter took over the pursuit, court records state.

The driver stopped at a gas station on Raccoon Valley Road in Heiskell and all three people ran away, court records state. Two were arrested after a short running chase, but one person continued to run.

The 20-year-old ran into a Dollar General store and a 30-minute standoff followed with the Knox County Sheriff's SWAT team. He died from what Sheriff Tom Spangler said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Liz Kellar covers public safety in East Tennessee for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com or by phone at 865-342-6872. Follow her on Twitter @LizKellar. Enjoy exclusive content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Two arrested, one dead after chase and standoff in Knoxville Dollar General

Recommended Stories