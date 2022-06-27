Two arrested, one injured in large fight at Modesto bowling alley

A man was taken to a hospital and two people were arrested following a large fight at the Yosemite Lanes bowling alley in Modesto on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the bowling alley at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight inside the business at 2301 Yosemite Blvd., according to Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. She said there were additional reports that a person had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a laceration on the right side of his torso. He denied being stabbed and was uncooperative with officers, Bear said.

Through witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, officers learned the fight involved about 10 people and the man suffered the laceration when a woman hit him over the head with a beer bottle.

The woman fled the scene with a man, but an officer found their vehicle and pulled it over.

A 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Bear said. A 21-year-old man who was driving was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The man with the laceration was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured or arrested, Bear said.