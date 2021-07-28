Two arrested, one sought in triple homicide

Jul. 27—TUPELO — Tupelo police have arrested two juveniles and are seeking an 18-year-old, all of whom face capital murder charges in connection with a triple homicide Saturday night on Maynard Street.

Tupelo Police have arrested Javion Clifton, 16, of Tupelo, and Shamar Carroll, 17, of Tupelo. Both are being charged as adults with three counts of capital murder. They were arrested Tupelo around 10 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Tupelo Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force.

Authorities have also signed arrest warrants for Taquon A. Garth, 18, on the same charges. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch Black male who weighs approximately 155 pounds. He is from Tupelo, but may have left the area.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18, Garth is the only suspect who could face the death penalty.

"The progress made in this case would not have been possible without the help of our community," Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said. "The investigation is still ongoing with additional arrests possible."

Tupelo police were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. on July 24. Officers responding to the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart found three people with gunshot wounds. One adult male died at the scene. A second adult male and one adult female were pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Canter.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the hospital in the early morning hours, Sunday.

Police have disclosed neither details about the shootings nor the circumstances at the scene. They did say they are unaware of any other injuries at the location.

During a Monday press conference, police officials begged the community to come forward with information to help solve the case.

Story continues

"We thank those who are helping to solve this crime and again extend our condolences to the families of the victims," McDougald said. "Information received to date has been instrumental in us identifying suspects and making these arrests."

Anyone with information about Garth's whereabouts or information about additional suspects to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or email tips to TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov

william.moore@djournal.com