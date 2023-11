Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man in Inverness.

Ross MacGillivray was found with serious injuries at a property in St Ninian Drive at about 00.10 on Sunday, 12 November, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police confirmed that two men, aged 21 and 28, had been arrested and that inquiries were continuing.

Mr MacGillivray's family said he was a "loving husband and doting father".

A forensic officers' tent outside the property in Inverness