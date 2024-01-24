Two arrested in Pennsylvania face murder charges in man’s 2021 death at Woodland motel

A 2021 homicide investigation by Woodland police led detectives to Pennsylvania, where they arrested two men who have now been charged with murder in the death of a 67-year-old Colusa County man found dead in a motel room.

Markeec Brunson, 48, and Donald Womack, 46, have been arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of Enrique Loranca of Arbuckle, the Woodland Police Department announced Wednesday in an update on the investigation.

About 11 a.m. June 24, 2021, officers received a call from the Quality Inn & Suites at 1562 East Main St. reporting housekeeping staff had entered one of the motel rooms to clean it and found a dead man, police said at the time.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Loranca. Investigators determined Loranca’s death was the result of a homicide, but the Police Department has not released details about how Loranca died. Investigators asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the Police Department.

On Wednesday, police said investigators determined the homicide suspects were from Philadelphia.

Woodland police detectives and Philadelphia Police Department officers arrested Brunson on Aug. 6 in Philadelphia. Police said Brunson was extradited on Jan. 12 and returned to Yolo County with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office charged Brunson with murder, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment in Loranca’s death, Yolo Superior Court records show. Brunson pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 16 arraignment and is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a bail review hearing.

As of Wednesday, Brunson remained in custody at the Yolo County Jail. He was being held without bail.

Police said Womack was already in custody for an unrelated criminal charge in Pennsylvania when he was arrested in connection with the Woodland homicide. Womack on Wednesday was in the process of being extradited, according to the Police Department, but remains in custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Court records show the District Attorney’s Office also has charged Womack with murder, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment in Loranca’s death.