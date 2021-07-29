Two arrested in Perkins for child molestation and enabling it

Jul. 29—A woman from Perkins and her ex-boyfriend were arrested after the woman turned in the man for molesting her children, and law enforcement learned she enabled the sexual abuse.

Peggy Gates and Baldwin Lee Irving were booked into the county jail. Irving was charged with child sexual abuse and conspiracy to commit a felony and Gates was charged with enabling child sexual abuse and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Perkins Officer Daryn Zanfardino and Perkins Deputy Chief Kyle Howard worked the case.

Gates reported the abuse because she was trying to get a protective order against Irving, the affidavit said.

"I asked why she is disclosing now instead of when the prior incidents occurred. She stated that she was forced to participate because Baldwin Irving threatened to beat her," Howard said. "She stated that she and Baldwin had been arguing recently and she wanted to notify what was happening."

Howard told Zanfardino he believed it was possible Gates was involved with the abuse, and the recent fight may have "fractured the relationship."

The probable cause affidavit said Gates called police July 10, to have Irving removed from the home, but didn't disclose abuse at that time. For this reason, Zanfardino requested a search warrant instead of consent to search the phone.

The children were interviewed at the Ray of Hope Advocacy Center in Bartlesville. One of the children became disconnected when the autonomy chart was used to describe good or bad touches.

The child told the interviewer Irving's phone had been factory reset, and that they had to bring Gates the phone. The other child disclosed sexual abuse by Irving and stated that Irving likes to be naked. The child also said Irving touched them while they were in the shower.

According to the affidavit, Gates admitted to touching the two children to "satisfy Baldwin."

Howard made a scenario with Gates and told her to correct him if he was wrong. He said she allowed her abusive ex-boyfriend back into the picture and learned of his sexual desires. She saw it as a problem but also wanted to be loved and so her judgement was clouded by love.

"Peggy Gates said that I was spot on," Howard alleged.

Officers told Gates they knew she reset Irving's phone, and she allegedly said it was to protect him.

"I asked what would be found on the phone and said a text from Baldwin asking if we should stop doing what we have been doing and her replying no," Howard alleged.

Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown assisted in the arrest of Irving and interviewed him.

The affidavit said Irving blamed the sexual abuse on Gates offering the children to him. He admitted to touching one child twice over the clothes while they were asleep, because Gates wanted him to do it.

When Gates was interviewed, she said Irving made untrue statements about her, and she was the one that was forced by Irving.

Both Gates and Irving appeared in court Wednesday and bond was set at $75,000 for Gates and $100,000 for Irving. Gates will return to court Aug. 4 but Irving does not have a known upcoming court date.