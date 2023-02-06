Two arrested after purse-snatching of 80-year-old woman in Merriman Valley

Two men were arrested and charged in relation to the purse-snatching of an 80-year-old woman, who was knocked to the ground during the incident, in Akron's Merriman Valley neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to the Akron Police Department.

According to police, the woman told police that around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path, a person approached her in the parking lot, pushed her to the ground, forcefully pried her purse away and fled the scene. The woman sustained a cut to the arm; she was treated and released at the scene.

Police said they were able to identify a blue Kia Sorento that fled the area, with officers later spotting the car at Grant and East South streets in Akron, with officers stopping the car.

The driver, identified as QuAndre Wright, 21, was arrested and charged with robbery, a second-degree felony. A passenger, KayJion Hale, 21, was arrested and charged with complicity to commit robbery, a third-degree felony. Both were booked into the Summit County Jail and arraigned Monday morning in Akron Municipal Court.

The woman's purse and contents were found inside the car.

