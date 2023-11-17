Two arrested at Quality Inn on drug charges

Nov. 17—Greenville police on Tuesday arrested two men on drug charges at the Quality Inn at 1209 E. Interstate 30.

Narcotics detectives had been investigating one of the men, Calvin Ray Baker Jr., for selling narcotics at different locations in Greenville. On Tuesday morning, officers served a search warrant at a hotel room at the Quality Inn where Baker Jr. was located.

Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam, amphetamine, marijuana and a firearm in the hotel room occupied by Baker Jr. and Dasha Gray. Baker Jr. and Gray were taken into custody on manufacturing/delivery drug charges and possession of marijuana. Baker Jr. was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.