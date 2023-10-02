Two arrested after reported drive-by-shooting early Sunday in Willmar

Oct. 2—WILLMAR

— Two men, both from Willmar, were arrested after a reported drive-by-shooting Sunday.

According to a news release from Detective Sgt. Chad Nelson of the

Willmar Police Department

, a weapons complaint with a report of shots fired was made around 5:04 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. No one was injured, according to the release.

Police determined property damage at the scene was caused by bullet strikes. After investigation, two male suspects, a 45-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, were arrested without incident.

They were in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday morning. The West Central Tribune does not typically name suspects before they have appeared in court on charges.

According to the release, this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted by the

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

, and CentraCare Ambulance Services on standby.