Two arrested after reported mugging at Hayden Bridge Boat Landing

Two people suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint at the Hayden Bridge Boat Landing were arrested by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.

Deputies responded to the area of Marcola Road and Hayden Bridge Road at about 11 a.m., after receiving reports of an armed robbery at the boat landing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were told a man and woman armed with a handgun had robbed an individual and then left in separate vehicles, the release states.

One of the suspects pointed the gun at the man's head during the robbery and struck him with it according to the Sheriff's Office. A deputy located two people and their vehicles at the Dollar Tree store on River Road in Eugene at about 12:16 p.m. They were arrested without incident.

The two arrested were a 23-year-old man from Eugene and a 19-year-old woman from Albany. The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, menacing, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree theft, and third-degree criminal mischief. The woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree theft. Both were booked into Lane County Jail.

