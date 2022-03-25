Two arrested in Richmond County mobile home park homicide

Police have arrested two suspects in the March 18 shooting death of Alan R. Newsome, whose body was found in a driveway at Rosetown Mobile Home Park on Ulm Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes and Ortegas Dwayne Jones, both of whom have Hephzibah addresses, on murder charges, according to a Thursday news release.

Newsome was found with a gunshot wound March 18, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. He was the sixth homicide victim in Richmond County this year.

In connection with Newsome’s death, police are still looking for Brentin Armani Coleman, 19, and Carlos Michael Figueroa, 29, the release said.

More: Investigation underway after Hephzibah man found dead in driveway

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two arrested, two wanted in Richmond County trailer park homicide