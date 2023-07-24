Two arrested after would-be robbery ends in shooting

Crime scene tape illustration.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A would-be robbery inside a home in the 3000 block of Elk Street ended with the shooting of 40-year-old Norman Bradley Jr., according to Lafayette police.

A 911 call about 12:10 p.m. Sunday with the report of a fight inside the house. The call sent police and paramedics rushing to the area of Elk Street just west of Ulen Lane, where they found Bradley wounded in a leg, according to police.

Police did not say how the fight started or what escalated it into someone pulling a gun, but charges indicate that it was a robbery gone awry.

Sunday evening, police arrested two men — Eric Nathan Denman, 25, and Dontrell Devon Lewis, 30, both of Chicago.

Police jailed Denman on suspicion of robbery, criminal confinement and aggravated battery, according to jail records. Denman remained incarcerated Monday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Police booked Lewis into the jail on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon and robbery resulting in serious bodily injuries, according to jail records. He remained incarcerated Monday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier