Two arrested for robbery in Richmond

Dec. 7—Aaron M. Bowles and Shalyn E. Brewer, both of Richmond, were arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with first-degree robbery (Brewer was complicit), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the wee hours of Dec. 4, an officer with the Richmond Police Department was dispatched in reference to a robbery complaint. A caller stated that a male had knocked on his door, claiming to have been robbed.

According to the citation, the responding officer arrived on the crime scene to find the robbery victim standing at the intersection of two roads. In the citation, the victim states that he was lying on the couch of a residence when Bowles and a juvenile walked into the room. Bowles was holding a .22 rifle he had pointed at the ground. He told the victim to give him his belongings.

The victim replied that he thought it was a joke, but the juvenile stated that it wasn't. The citation states that the victim was very frightened and that he turned over his belongings (six Adderall pills and $40 divided into one $20 dollar bill, one $10 dollar bill, and 10 $1 dollar bills) to Bowles and the juvenile. The victim said that they had requested his cellphone as well, but a "girl" (later identified as Brewer) told Bowles and the juvenile to "at least let him keep his phone."

In the citation, Bowles, Brewer, and the juvenile then forced the victim out of the residence. The victim began walking away and called his mother to tell her what happened when the juvenile stepped out the house and told him be better not call the police. The victim then began running away.

After making contact with the police, the victim stated that Bowles in the passenger seat in a vehicle that had been involved with a previous encounter with the Richmond Police Department.

The citations took a statement from another witness to the crime, who stated that he and his girlfriend were asleep in the residence when Bowles came into their room and asked "can I use this for a second?" in reference to the .22 rifle that he allegedly used in the robbery. The witness allowed Bowles to borrow the gun, not knowing the intent of what he had planned to use it for. According to the citation, the witness also confirmed the victims statement that Bowles had been in the passenger seat of a vehicle involved in an encounter with the RPD and that Brewer had been with Bowles when he asked to borrow the rifle.

In the citations, Bowles claimed that the victim had taken Adderall out of his pocket and asked if anyone wanted to buy it. Bowles said he told the victim to leave before going to get the .22 rifle out of the witness' bedroom. He stated that he stood in the kitchen with the rifle and the victim asked "y'all serious?" and then left the residence.

The citations claim that a $20 dollar bill was located in Bowles' pants pocket. A search warrant was executed on the residence where various drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana was found. Bowles and Brewer were placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Jonah Riddle, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.