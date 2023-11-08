Two arrested in Rochester shooting Monday night

Nov. 7—ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested after a shooting incident in southeast Rochester on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

There was a large fight with about 20 to 30 teenagers on the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast when a male fired a handgun above the crowd and then fled in a red sedan at 7:20 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Rochester Police Department. The suspect vehicle was located at a residence in the 1700 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast.

There were no injuries reported, according to RPD.

A 16-year-old male from Rochester was identified as the shooter and transported to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center. Timberland Von, 18, of Rochester, was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Police have recommended charges for both individuals related to the incident.

Four handguns were also found in the residence, including three "ghost guns" without serial numbers, RPD said. The investigation is ongoing.