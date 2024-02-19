Two arrested in Rockville for auto theft, attempted robbery

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives in Rockville charged an 18-year-old and a juvenile for their involvement in an attempted strong-arm robbery and auto theft Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a robbery near Waddington Lane and Waddington Ct. Police say two suspects tried to rob a victim of their phone and left the area in a blue Kia.

Officers found the Kia traveling on E. Jefferson St – the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the 1700 block of Crawford Dr.

Man arrested for aggravated assault in Northwest DC; police investigating as potential hate crime

Police followed the stolen Kia into an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Montrose Rd. There, 18-year-old Nelvin Reyes-Nieto and the juvenile fled on foot. They were both arrested.

Reyes-Nieto was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, while the juvenile was charged through the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

They have both been charged with attempted strong-arm robbery, auto theft, malicious destruction of property and other related charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.