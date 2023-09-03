Two arrested at Santee checkpoint for suspected drug DUI: SDSO

SANTEE, Calif. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint in Santee Friday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Over 784 cars drove through the checkpoint, according to SDSO, which was held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the 9200 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard.

About 46 vehicles were sent to a secondary checkpoint for evaluation, with 15 resulting in a DUI evaluation.

No drivers were taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. Two people were detained for suspected DUI drug offenses.

22 citations issued at DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

In addition to the DUI arrests, five drivers were cited for driving unlicensed or with a suspended license, SDSO said. Three more drivers received tickets for other vehicle code violations, including driving with an open alcoholic beverage container.

Two vehicles were also towed for an undisclosed reason, SDSO said.

This comes several hours into local law enforcement agencies’ period of maximum enforcement for the Labor Day weekend.

On top of DUI checkpoints, California Highway Patrol will have additional officers posted across the state, specifically focusing on identifying and apprehending those suspected of driving under the influence.

Last year, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests and issued nearly 5,700 speeding tickets during the holiday weekend.

According to SDSO, funding for Friday’s checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.