Two arrested in Scioto County for child endangerment

The Ironton Tribune, Ohio
·2 min read

Oct. 14—Photos courtesy of Scioto County Sheriff's Department

A Scioto County man and woman were arrested and face child endangerment charges, after a child was hospitalized.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that that approximately 3:03 a.m. on Thursday, his office received a call from the Portsmouth Police Department in regards to a four-year-old juvenile that had first been taken to KDMC on Scioto Trail.

The child was then taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center then flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. Law enforcement was advised that the child had severe skull fractures and may have ingested drugs. Both law enforcement agencies searched area hotels, motels and other locations in search of the mother to investigate the incident. Scioto County Children Services was notified of the incident.

At 10:44 a.m. on Thursday, Scioto County deputies and detectives responded to a local hotel in Rosemount to assist Children Services. The mother, Breanna Lambert, and boyfriend, Johnny Smith, were at that location.

Johnny Smith stated that, while Brenna was inside the Dollar General, he was playing with the child, tossing her in the air. He stated that he dropped her on the pavement, hitting the back of her head. He advised that they went back to the hotel and everything appeared OK. He stated that the child later began acting strange, so they put her in an ice bath, then transported her to KDMC.

Thoroughman stated, as a result of the investigation, the mother and boyfriend were arrested without incident. Detectives said they located approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin during their investigation.

Arrested was Lambert, 23, of 380 Houston Hollow Candy Run Rd. in Portsmouth. She has been charged with one count of child endangerment, a felony of the 2nd degree, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

Also arrested, was Smith, 39, of 199 Crain Rd. in West Portsmouth. He was charged with one count of child endangerment, a felony of the 2nd degree, a bench warrant for driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, and a parole violation, a felony of the 5th degree.

Both were held in the Scioto County Jail and they were set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges.

More News

Becky Harmon

Larry France

Hardy Barker

You Might Like

All creatures great & small

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murdering his friend Susan Berman

    The real estate heir had been convicted of first-degree murder last month as prosecutors argued he shot Berman in her home Robert Durst, a real estate heir, has been sentenced in the murder of his friend Susan Berman. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AP Robert Durst, the real estate heir suspected in a string of killings over nearly four decades, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his friend and confidante Susan Berman. A Los Angeles jury convicted Durst, 78, of first-degree murd

  • Battle over California fire insurance policies intensifies

    Massive wildfires are making it harder for some California homeowners to get property insurance, pitting the state's insurance commissioner against the industry in an escalating conflict that will likely stretch into 2022's statewide elections. Private insurance companies often won't sell policies to people who live in wildfire-prone areas because the risk is too great. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, a Democrat, has ordered the pool, also known as the FAIR Plan, to sell more than just fire insurance.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Charges Pending Against NYPD Officer Accused Of Shooting And Killing Ex's Girlfriend

    Sources said Yvonne Wu waited inside her ex-girlfriend's home, which they shared at one time. Wu allegedly opened fire when her ex arrived with another woman. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • A Capitol riot defendant accused of smoking weed in a senator's office admitted to 2 additional felonies while representing himself

    Under cross-examination, Brandon Fellows admitted to climbing into the Capitol through a broken window without permission from authorities.

  • Josh Duggar's latest motions in child pornography case denied by court: Here's why

    Josh Duggar's latest attempts to suppress statements and photos in his child pornography case were unsuccessful and the U.S. District Court overseeing his case is explaining why.

  • Search on for missing 5-year-old boy in Lincoln

    Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.

  • A Singaporean man was given the death penalty after he was found with 2 pounds of cannabis

    Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday, local news reported.