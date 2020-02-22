Two arrested as search for missing 15-month-old girl continues

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 15-month-old girl from Tennessee who was last seen in December but only reported missing this week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday night.

Authorities said William McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested in Wilkes County, North Carolina, about two hours southeast of Sullivan County, Tennessee, where missing toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell lived.

The arrested pair were in a gray BMW that authorities said earlier they were searching for in connection to Evelyn's disappearance, NBC affiliate WCYB in Bristol, Virginia, reported. Both McCloud and Boswell face charges of possession of stolen property.

Evelyn "was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019," according to an Amber Alert in Tennessee this week. But she was reported missing only on Tuesday, after her grandfather notified authorities.

The last person outside of the family to see the girl was a babysitter on Dec. 10, authorities said.

Police have said they are looking into why there was a delay of several weeks between the last reported sighting of Evelyn and the missing persons report.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn's mother, told WCYB she didn’t contact the police right away out of fear that the person who took her daughter would disappear.

"I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," she said. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kind of vanished. So I'm just kind of worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

It is unclear at this time whether Evelyn and the woman arrested, who share the same last name, are related.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said the girl's mother has been cooperating with investigators but her stories haven't been consistent.

"Some of the information she's given us hasn't been really accurate," he said. "This case is unlike anything I've ever been involved in. We've had a child who has not been seen by the parents or certain family members in almost two months and was just reported this week."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Friday night that the toddler "is still missing."

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a reward of at least $33,00 has been established for anyone with information that can contribute to "the safe return of Evelyn Boswell."