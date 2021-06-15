Two arrested on separate battery charges

Jun. 14—A 32-year-old Logansport man who was arrested on three felony charges involving a minor was given permission Monday to take part in the Pretrial Release Program in Cass Superior Court 2.

Joshua Dwayne Dunbar was arrested by the Logansport Police Department around 12:56 a.m. Sunday, June 13, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, domestic battery on a child younger than 16, and strangulation, all Level 6 felonies. He also faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor.

Logansport Police Department Sgt. Eric Smith of the investigations division said an ambulance was called to the scene. All individuals were cleared, he added.

Details surrounding the event could not be released due to the involvement of a minor.

However, according to court documents filed in Cass Superior Court 2, Dunbar cannot have contact with the alleged victim pursuant to a no-contact order that he signed in open court.

Bond has been set at $500 cash only. He remains in the Cass County Jail. His initial hearing has been set for 8 a.m. Thursday, June 17.

In an unrelated battery case, Robert Joseph Woodruff, 44, of Fleming Island, Fla., faces a Level 6 felony charge of battery on an officer.

According to Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder, officers were dispatched to Tall Sycamore Campground for an unwanted and intoxicated guest early morning on Sunday, June 13. During interaction with the male, later identified as Woodruff, he struck Cass County Sheriff's Department Deputy Michael Thomison.

Woodruff also resisted while the sheriff's department deputies were trying to arrest him for the battery and two outstanding warrants for operating while intoxicated and public intoxication, said Schroder. Along with the battery charge, Woodruff was arrested for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

He was placed in wrist restraints and taken to the Cass County Jail, where he appeared by video for his probable cause hearing Monday in Cass Superior Court 2. Woodruff's initial hearing has been set for 8 a.m. Thursday, June 17. His bond is $1,000 cash/$5,000 surety.

