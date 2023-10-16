Two arrested after series of knifepoint robberies

Two people have been arrested after a series of knifepoint robberies across Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the robberies took place at Betfred in Plymstock, Neswick Stores in St Judes and a Co-op on Salisbury Road, St Judes, between 11 and 15 October.

Detectives believe the robberies are linked.

Police said two men, aged 39 and 40, had been arrested as part of the investigation.

'Threats to staff'

Det Serg Ben Ferguson appealed for potential witnesses to come forward.

“In all three incidents, a man has entered a premises brandishing a knife whilst making threats to staff," he said.

"They left with cash from the till.

“Two men from Plymouth have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody at this time.”

Officers also appealed for anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact them.

